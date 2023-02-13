ADVERTISEMENT

Meta team budgets on standby as company braces for more layoffs

February 13, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Facebook parent Meta wanted 2023 to be its year of “efficiency,” but this could mean a new round of layoffs while team budgets wait for clarity

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Facebook logo on a cracked screen | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Facebook parent Meta has hit pause on finalising several team budgets as it prepares for a new round of layoffs after slashing over 11,000 jobs in November 2022, according to the Financial Times on Saturday.

Like other Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, the Instagram and WhatsApp owner cut its workforce by 13% and stressed on removing unnecessary layers of management.

Financial Times cited two anonymous Meta employees who admitted there was confusion in setting team budgets due to uncertainty regarding the number of employees who would remain after the next round of firings.

As it moves forward with a slimmed down team, Meta aims to focus on AI and the metaverse.

During an earnings call this month, Meta head Mark Zuckerberg said that 2022 was a challenging year, but that 2023 would be the company’s “year of efficiency.”

“Next, we’re working on flattening our org structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster, as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive,” he was quoted as saying.

CONNECT WITH US