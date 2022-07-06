Meta sues certain firms for allegedly scraping data of over 3,50,000 Instagram users

Meta said its lawsuit alleges that Octopus has violated its Terms of Service and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta said its lawsuit alleges that Octopus has violated its Terms of Service and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Meta Platforms Inc. said on Tuesday that it filed separate actions in federal court against a company and an individual for scraping data from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company called Octopus is a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese national high-tech enterprise that offers scraping services, and the individual Ekrem Ateş, used automated Instagram accounts to scrape data from the profiles of over 3,50,000 users, according to the tech giant.

The social media firm said Octopus, which claims to have over one million customers, allowed them to launch attacks on websites from its cloud-based platform using its scraping software. Alternatively, the customers could hire Octopus to scrape websites such as Amazon, eBay, Twitter, Yelp, Google, Target, Walmart, Indeed, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, it added.

“Companies like Octopus are part of an emerging scraping industry that provides automation services to any customer — regardless of who they target and for what purpose they scrape,” Meta noted in a blog post. “This industry makes scraping available to individuals and companies that otherwise would not have the capabilities.”

According to Meta, Octopus’ software could scrape data accessible to the user when logged into their accounts, including data about their Facebook friends like email address, phone number, gender and date of birth, as well as Instagram followers and information such as name, user profile URL, and location.

Meta formerly known as Facebook said its lawsuit alleges that Octopus has violated its Terms of Service and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The other suit against Ateş, a Turkish-based individual, is for scraping data from Instagram profiles and publishing the data on his websites or clone sites, which are websites that copy and display Instagram profiles, posts and other information without authorisation, the California-based firm explained.

The social media company further noted that it has taken several enforcement actions against Ateş, including disabling accounts, sending a cease-and-desist letter, and revoking his access to its services.

During the first six months of 2021, Meta said it tracked over 100 different Instagram clone sites, and by mid-year, through its disruption efforts, the known clone site ecosystem was reduced by approximately 90%.