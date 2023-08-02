HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta starts blocking news in Canada

Meta on Tuesday started blocking Canadians' access to news on Facebook and Instagram in response to a new law requiring digital giants to pay news publishers

August 02, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - OTTAWA

AFP
Meta on Tuesday started blocking Canadians’ access to news [File]

Meta on Tuesday started blocking Canadians’ access to news [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta on Tuesday started blocking Canadians' access to news on Facebook and Instagram in response to a new law requiring digital giants to pay publishers for such content.

Google, another critic of the Online News Act, has said it is considering a similar move, among an ongoing global debate as more governments try to make tech firms pay for news content.

ALSO READ
Publisher-platform imbalances need fixing

"News links and content posted by news publishers and broadcasters in Canada will no longer be viewable by people in Canada," Meta said in a statement.

News posted on foreign sites will also not be viewable by Canadian Facebook and Instagram users, and they will no longer be able to share articles on the two platforms.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta noted that the changes starting Tuesday would be implemented "over the course of the next few weeks."

An AFP reporter was still able to see news on Facebook Tuesday, but some users reported already getting messages saying such content was being blocked.

The Online News Act builds on similar legislation introduced in Australia and aims to support a struggling Canadian news sector that has seen a flight of advertising dollars and hundreds of publications closed in the last decade.

It requires digital giants to make fair commercial deals with Canadian outlets for the news and information that is shared on their platforms, or face binding arbitration.

An October 2022 report by Canada's parliamentary budget watchdog estimated the legislation could see Canadian newspapers receive about Can$330 million (U.S. $250 million) per year from digital platforms.

Meta said the bill is flawed and based on the "incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms, when the reverse is true."

Rather, it said, news outlets share content on Facebook and Instagram to attract readers, which helps their own bottom line.

"The people using our platforms don't come to us for news," it added.

‘Irresponsible’

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge called the move to block news "irresponsible," noting that 80% of all online advertising revenues in Canada goes to Meta and Google.

"A free and independent press is fundamental to our democracy," she said, adding that other countries are considering introducing similar legislation "to tackle the same challenges."

Canada's public broadcaster slammed Meta's move as "irresponsible and an abuse of their market power."

ALSO READ
Explained | What is Canada’s Online News Act and how it impacts social media users

The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) said it was "calling on Meta to act responsibly by restoring Canadians' access to news."

But some Canadian media have taken a more complex view.

Last month an editorial in the leading Globe and Mail newspaper suggested the bill "distorts the marketplace by protecting certain companies from reality."

Instead it called for tax credits for readers who subscribe to online news services, arguing that such a move would both "push newsrooms to innovate" and put the decision about who gets financial support into readers' hands.

Australia's New Media Bargaining Code was a world first when it was rolled out in 2021 to make Google and Meta pay for news content on their platforms.

It saw significant pushback initially from both companies as they feared it would threaten their business models, but with amendments it was easily passed by lawmakers.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Canada / mass media / news media

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.