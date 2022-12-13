Meta shuts Connectivity division that worked on satellite and drone internet projects

December 13, 2022 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Meta’s Connectivity division worked on various projects including the development of a Starlink-like internet system

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Meta Platforms’ logo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta had shut its Connectivity division arm after almost a decade of operations, report said. The division was home to the company’s satellite and drone internet projects.

The Cupertino company confirmed that it would split the division into Infrastructure and Central Products teams, Light Reading reported.

While the exact reason behind the closure of the Connectivity division is unclear, it comes as a part of organisation restructuring and layoffs, which cut 11,000 jobs in the company last month, the report said.

Launched in 2013, Meta Connectivity worked on the projects that included autonomous high-flying drones providing internet to the underserved parts of the world, development of a Starlink-like internet system through low Earth orbit satellites. The projects were later shut down.

ALSO READ
Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway, execs say

The shutdown of Meta’s Connectivity division should not affect the company’s involvement in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), that Meta helped found in 2016, according to Light Reading.

TIP is a group of telecom companies, service providers, and connectivity stakeholders that helps in promoting new connectivity infrastructure.

Meta Connectivity also offered free internet in developing countries, allowing users to access Facebook and a few other websites. However, the company ran into controversy when reports, from WSJ, emerged that some users were being unknowingly charged by their mobile providers.

