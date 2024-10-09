ADVERTISEMENT

Meta rolling out generative AI ad tools to all advertisers

Published - October 09, 2024 10:24 am IST

Meta said it was rolling out the “first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager”

The Hindu Bureau

Meta plans to give advertisers more generative AI tools in order to reach out to customers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta said that it is rolling out its first generative AI-enabled features for advertisers in its Ads Manager offering, with a global rollout slated to be done by next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the features that eligible ad professionals can use include Background Generation to create custom backdrops for products/assets, Image Expansion to resize content across formats, and Text Variations to tweak their content for different customers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be deposed by authors in AI copyright case, judge says

Meta’s generative AI ad features were previously tested with a limited group in an AI Sandbox, where the company received positive feedback, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Generative AI enables advertisers to introduce new ad creative faster, yet there is still work to do on delivering outputs customized to every brands’ unique voice and visual style. We’ll need to define new ways of partnering with brands and agencies to help train these models on brands’ unique perspective,” said Meta in a blog post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The social media giant also plans to bring out new Gen AI-powered ad features, such as tailored themes for different brand types, and AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Last week, Meta also released its Movie Gen models that can generate videos and audio or tweak them by using text prompts. However, Movie Gen is not yet widely available to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US