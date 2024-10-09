Meta rolling out generative AI ad tools to all advertisers

Meta said that it is rolling out its first generative AI-enabled features for advertisers in its Ads Manager offering, with a global rollout slated to be done by next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the features that eligible ad professionals can use include Background Generation to create custom backdrops for products/assets, Image Expansion to resize content across formats, and Text Variations to tweak their content for different customers.

Meta’s generative AI ad features were previously tested with a limited group in an AI Sandbox, where the company received positive feedback, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Generative AI enables advertisers to introduce new ad creative faster, yet there is still work to do on delivering outputs customized to every brands’ unique voice and visual style. We’ll need to define new ways of partnering with brands and agencies to help train these models on brands’ unique perspective,” said Meta in a blog post.

The social media giant also plans to bring out new Gen AI-powered ad features, such as tailored themes for different brand types, and AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Last week, Meta also released its Movie Gen models that can generate videos and audio or tweak them by using text prompts. However, Movie Gen is not yet widely available to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.