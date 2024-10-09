GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta rolling out generative AI ad tools to all advertisers

Meta said it was rolling out the “first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager”

Published - October 09, 2024 10:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta plans to give advertisers more generative AI tools in order to reach out to customers [File]

Meta plans to give advertisers more generative AI tools in order to reach out to customers [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta said that it is rolling out its first generative AI-enabled features for advertisers in its Ads Manager offering, with a global rollout slated to be done by next year.

Some of the features that eligible ad professionals can use include Background Generation to create custom backdrops for products/assets, Image Expansion to resize content across formats, and Text Variations to tweak their content for different customers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can be deposed by authors in AI copyright case, judge says

Meta’s generative AI ad features were previously tested with a limited group in an AI Sandbox, where the company received positive feedback, it said.

“Generative AI enables advertisers to introduce new ad creative faster, yet there is still work to do on delivering outputs customized to every brands’ unique voice and visual style. We’ll need to define new ways of partnering with brands and agencies to help train these models on brands’ unique perspective,” said Meta in a blog post.

The social media giant also plans to bring out new Gen AI-powered ad features, such as tailored themes for different brand types, and AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp.

Last week, Meta also released its Movie Gen models that can generate videos and audio or tweak them by using text prompts. However, Movie Gen is not yet widely available to the public.

October 09, 2024 10:24 am IST

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

