ADVERTISEMENT

Meta reveals $499 Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset

June 02, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the Meta Quest 3 virtual and mixed reality headset which will retail starting at $499.99

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday unveiled the company’s latest virtual and mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, through his Instagram account.

According to a promotional video, the new Meta Quest 3 headset is 40% slimmer and is supported by a Snapdragon chip which will deliver double the GPU processing power. Better visuals, higher screen resolution, full-colour passthrough, and natural depth perception are some of the promised features.

“Now you can play a virtual board game on your kitchen table with Demeo, decorate your living room with virtual art courtesy of Painting VR, or dive into a fully immersive world to do things that are simply not possible otherwise,” said Meta in its press release on Thursday.

Calling the Quest 3 its “mass-market offering,” Meta said the device will ship this fall. The 128GB variant of the headset will start at $499.99. A variant with an additional storage option is also set to be launched.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Meta’s first smart glasses with display may release in 2025; AR glasses in 2027

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Quest 3 buyers will be able to make use of the Quest 2 catalogue consisting of hundreds of VR offerings, as well as those being developed for Quest 3.

Meta said it redesigned the Quest 3’s Touch Plus controllers and removed the outer tracking rings to save space and offer a more organic experience.

Following the news of the Quest 3 reveal, Meta also announced that the previously launched 128GB variant of the Quest 2 will retail at a reduced price of $299.99.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US