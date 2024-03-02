GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta rebuffs Google's virtual reality tie-up proposal: Report

Meta decided against a partnership with Alphabet to use Google's Android XR platform for its virtual and mixed-reality Quest headsets, The Information reported on Friday

March 02, 2024 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Reuters
Meta and LG Electronics did not respond to Reuters request for comment, while Alphabet declined to comment [File]

Meta and LG Electronics did not respond to Reuters request for comment, while Alphabet declined to comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms decided against a partnership with Alphabet to use Google's Android XR platform for its virtual and mixed-reality Quest headsets, The Information reported on Friday.

Google had suggested that Meta partnered with its new software platform that is being developed for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed-reality headsets, the report said, citing a source involved in the talks.

ALSO READ
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg claims Quest headset beats Apple’s Vision Pro

But such a partnership could thwart Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to "own the next computational platform for AR, VR and mixed reality," according to the report.

Meta is already talking to hardware companies, including South Korea's LG Electronics, about building new VR devices using Quest's software, the report said, quoting unnamed Meta employees.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta and LG Electronics did not respond to Reuters request for comment, while Alphabet declined to comment.

Meta's Quest devices currently run on an open-source version of Google's Android operating system, the report said.

Apple released its mixed reality headset Vision Pro last month.

