Meta Quest+ VR subscription service launched

June 28, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Meta launched its very own virtual reality (VR) subscription service, for its line of VR enabled headsets on Monday(June 26).

Meta Quest+ offers free games and additional VR content for its subscribers. The company has confirmed that it plans to add two new VR games every month, starting this August.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of Meta Quest+ in a broadcast channel on Instagram. The subscription service is available at $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually. For now, users in the US can access the service for their Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets. The company has also announced that the service will soon be available for the Quest 3 as well.

Meta Quest+ subscribers will get access to games including Pixel Ripped 1995 and Pistol Whip. Additionally, users will be able to access these titles as long as they are subscribers.

For the unaware, the Meta Quest series headsets are known for delivering an affordable virtual reality experience, Meta recently announced its Quest 3 headset with improved tracking technology which will be on sale starting this fall.

Meta’s flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99, down from its launch price of $1,499.99, and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99, according to Meta’s website. In comparison, Apple recently forayed into the virtual reality market by unveiling its $3,499 augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro.

