GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta Platforms strikes geothermal energy deal with Sage Geosystems to power U.S. data centres

Facebook owner Meta Platforms struck a deal to buy up to 150 MW of geothermal power from Sage Geosystems to supply its U.S. data centres

Published - August 27, 2024 08:34 am IST

Reuters
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed [File]

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Facebook owner Meta Platforms struck a deal to buy up to 150 MW of geothermal power from Sage Geosystems to supply its U.S. data centres, it said in a statement on Monday, as it races to build out the infrastructure to support its massive investments in energy-hungry artificial intelligence.

The first phase of the project should be operational by 2027 and should "significantly" expand the use of geothermal power in the United States, the social media company said.

Meta's announcement, made as part of a U.S. Department of Energy event on geothermal development, comes as President Joe Biden's administration is asking big technology companies to invest in new climate-friendly power generation to cover their surging electricity demand.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Nvidia's new AI chip delay could affect Microsoft, Google, Meta: Report

That surge has been driven by the adoption of technologies like generative AI that require power-hungry data centres. This development could complicate Biden's target of decarbonising the power sector by 2035 to fight climate change.

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters the company expected the Sage Geosystems energy to be part of the grid, rather than directly supplying any specific data centres.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.