Technology

Meta Platforms agrees to delay closing Within deal given U.S. challenge

Meta Platforms agrees to delay closing Within deal given U.S. challenge | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Reuters WASHINGTON August 06, 2022 10:59 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 10:59 IST

Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook which is making a big play for virtual reality, has agreed to delay closing its deal for Within Unlimited, maker of the popular fitness app "Supernatural," according to a court filing.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the deal in July, and had asked a judge in federal court in San Francisco for a temporary restraining order stopping the companies from closing the deal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a joint court filing on Thursday, Meta agreed not to close until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 or until the first business day after the judge decides whether the case may go forward.

The FTC, which voted 3-2 on whether to file the lawsuit, called Facebook a "global technology behemoth," noting its ownership of popular apps including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, and said its "campaign to conquer VR" began in 2014 when it acquired Oculus, a VR headset manufacture

Facebook, which agreed to buy Within in October 2021 for an undisclosed sum, said when the lawsuit was filed that the FTC case was "based on ideology and speculation, not evidence."

The FTC argued in its complaint that the planned acquisition was a way for Meta to dominate virtual reality.

Meta already has the best-selling VR headset, the Quest 2, and controls a Meta Quest Store with hundreds of apps. Within, founded in 2014, creates original content for virtual reality. It describes itself as "the premier destination for cinematic virtual reality."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
technology (general)
USA
Related Articles
Read more...