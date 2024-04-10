GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta plans to launch Llama3 LLM “within the next month”

Meta confirmed its next open-source large language model, Llama3, will launch within next month

April 10, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meta confirmed it has plans to launch its Llama 3 large language model used to power artificial intelligence assistants within the next month. 

Meta confirmed it has plans to launch its Llama 3 large language model used to power artificial intelligence assistants within the next month.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta confirmed it has plans to launch its Llama 3 large language model used to power artificial intelligence assistants within the next month.

Speaking at an event in London, the company’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox described what sounds like a number of different iterations of the product, stating they plan to launch it [Llama3]“within the next month, actually less, hopefully in a very short period of time”, per a TechCrunch report.

The plan, he added, is to power multiple products across Meta with Llama3.

Llama3, which is bigger in scope than its predecessors, is expected to address the issue of limitations in earlier models, while introducing new functionalities.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Meta has taken a cautious approach to AI, which hasn’t gone well with the public. The company released Llama2 to the public in July 2023, however, the first version of Llama was not released to the public, yet it still leaked online.

The company’s Llama families, built as open-source products, represent a different approach than the one taken by other developers. Meta is hoping its open-source large language models will be able to curry favour with developers versus more proprietary models. However, Meta’s text-to-image/video generation tool, Emu, is still limited to select users.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / World

