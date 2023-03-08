HamberMenu
Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week

Facebook-owner Meta will cut thousands of jobs in a new round of layoffs that could happen this week, reported Bloomberg News

March 08, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Meta logo

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc. will cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week in a fresh round of layoffs, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, only a few months after the Facebook-parent reduced more than 11,000 people from its workforce.

The new round of job cuts is being driven by financial targets and is separate from the "flattening," the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters.

Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganisation and downsizing effort.

Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

Meta's mass layoffs in November that cut more than 11,000 jobs was among the biggest last year and the first in the company's history. Other tech companies, including Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., have also cut thousands of jobs.

