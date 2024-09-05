GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta oversight board asks firm not to automatically remove pro-Palestinian phrase “from the river to the sea”

Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board said on Wednesday the Facebook parent should not automatically remove the phrase “from the river to the sea”

Published - September 05, 2024 09:05 am IST

Reuters
The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase [File]

The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms' Oversight Board said on Wednesday the Facebook parent should not automatically remove a phrase seen by some as displaying solidarity with Palestinians and by others as an endorsement of violence against Jews.

The board, which operates independently but is funded by the U.S. social media firm, said the phrase "From the river to the sea" has several meanings, and as such its use cannot in itself be deemed to be harmful, violent or discriminatory.

The phrase refers to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, between which lie Israel and the Palestinian territories. It is often chanted at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Critics of the phrase say it is antisemitic and a call for Israel's eradication. Other groups dispute that interpretation.

"Context is crucial," said Oversight Board co-chair Pamela San Martin. "Simply removing political speech is not a solution. There needs to be room for debate, especially during times of crisis and conflict."

The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase.

Time for a Gaza truce deal, says U.S. after Netanyahu rejects ‘concessions’ in indirect negotiations with Hamas

"We welcome the board's review of our guidance on this matter," Meta said in a statement. "While all of our policies are developed with safety in mind, we know they come with global challenges and we regularly seek input from experts outside Meta, including the Oversight Board."

Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that promotes free speech, called the decision by the board "thoughtful (and in my opinion, correct)."

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, said the decision was "short-sighted."

"Usage of this phrase has the effect of making members of the Jewish and pro-Israel community feel unsafe and ostracized," it said.

The board also called on Meta to improve access to data for journalists and researchers, less than a month after Meta discontinued CrowdTangle, a tool widely used to check misinformation and conduct research on content on Meta's platforms, including Instagram.

Published - September 05, 2024 09:05 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.