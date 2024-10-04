GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta must limit data use for targeted advertising, top EU court rules

Meta Platforms must restrict the use of personal data harvested from Facebook for targeted advertising, Europe’s top court ruled 

Published - October 04, 2024 04:49 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Meta Platforms must restrict the use of personal data harvested from Facebook for targeted advertising.

Meta Platforms must restrict the use of personal data harvested from Facebook for targeted advertising. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms must restrict the use of personal data harvested from Facebook for targeted advertising, Europe's top court ruled on Friday, backing privacy activist Max Schrems.

Schrems took his grievance to an Austrian court, saying he had been targeted by advertisements as a result of Meta's personalised advertising based on processing personal data.

The Austrian tribunal then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which on Friday backed Schrems.

"An online social network such as Facebook cannot use all of the personal data obtained for the purposes of targeted advertising, without restriction as to time and without distinction as to type of data," the CJEU said.

The judges said the principle of data minimisation under EU privacy rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) sets this out.

Meta responded by saying it has invested more than 5 billion euros to embed privacy in its products and that it does not use special categories of data that users provide to personalise ads while advertisers are not allowed to share sensitive data.

"Everyone using Facebook has access to a wide range of settings and tools that allow people to manage how we use their information," a Meta spokesperson said.

Schrems' lawyer Katharina Raabe-Stuppnig welcomed the ruling.

"Following this ruling only a small part of Meta's data pool will be allowed to be used for advertising - even when users consent to ads. This ruling also applies to any other online advertisement company, that does not have stringent data deletion practices," she said.

Schrems has taken Meta to court a number of times for alleged GDPR breaches.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.