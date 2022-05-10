Meta mulls reducing money it gives news organisations

FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook’s new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 10, 2022 13:10 IST

The social media giant has noticed that fewer people have been clicking on links to news articles since Donald Trump left office.

Meta Platforms is considering reducing the money it gives news organisations as it reevaluates the partnerships it struck over the past few years, The Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The social media giant has noticed that fewer people have been clicking on links to news articles since Donald Trump left office, the report added, citing the people. Advertisement Advertisement The Instagram parent did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Meta last week said it was slowing the growth of its workforce after recording its slowest revenue growth in a decade and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said it would scale back costs.