Meta may use images analysed by Ray-Ban smart glasses to train AI

Meta is also known to train its AI on public posts made on their social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram

Published - October 03, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Meta has confirmed that any images or videos that they ask users to analyse on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses “may be used” train their AI. 

FILE PHOTO: Meta has confirmed that any images or videos that they ask users to analyse on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses “may be used” train their AI.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta has confirmed that any images or videos that they ask users to analyse on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses “may be used” train their AI. The company also clarified that photos and videos just captured on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are not used for training AI models as long as the user doesn’t submit them. 

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company responded to the queries by Tech Crunch saying, “[I]n locations where multimodal AI is available (currently US and Canada), images and videos shared with Meta AI may be used to improve it per our Privacy Policy.” 

Last week, Meta added a new AI features to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses so users could get the camera feature on them to get information about their surroundings and to remind them of the parking location of your car. The glasses also support video so users have “continuous real-time help.”

Meta is also known to train its AI on public posts made on their social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. 

Meta launches Llama 3.2 open-source model with image processing

The glasses were shown to help users pick an outfit, look into your closet in a promotional video for the product. These images would obviously include the home interiors of a user. 

Meta’s privacy policies also state that they save all audio transcriptions on the glasses to train AI models but there is a way for users to opt out. 

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

