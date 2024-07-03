Meta launches new AI text-to-3D generator 

Meta has introduced a new AI tool that can generate or retexture 3D objects in under a minute. The tool combines two of Meta’s existing models, AssetGen that generates 3D objects and TextureGen for texturing. The combination of the two makes higher-quality 3D generation for immersive content.

Retexturing 3D objects essentially means applying details and relighting objects to make them hyper-realistic.

In the first 30 seconds, AssetGen generates a 3D object with texture and Physical Based Rendering (PBR) from a prompt. Then, TextureGen optimises the texture of the generated object within the next 20 seconds. Users can also give additional textual inputs for retexturing previously made 3D shapes.

Meta claims 3D Gen can generate output that are 3 to 60 times faster than output of professional artists.

While Adobe Firefly and Midjourney have similar tools to generate 3D objects, Meta’s 3D Gen can build 3D models with underlying mesh structures that support physically based rendering -- meaning these objects can be used in real-world modelling and application rendering.