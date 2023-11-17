Meta launches AI-based video editing tools

November 17, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

Meta Platforms on Thursday launched two new AI-based features for video editing that could be used for posting to Instagram or Facebook.

The first is called Emu Video and it generates four-second long videos with a prompt of a caption, photo or an image, paired with a description. The other is known as Emu Edit that allows users to more easily alter or edit videos with text prompts.

The new tools are an advancement of the parent model Emu that generates images in response to text prompts.

Emu underpins a generative AI technology and some AI image editing tools for Instagram that lets one take a photo and change its visual style or background.

Businesses and enterprises in the last one year have flocked to the nascent generative AI market for newer capabilities and refining business processes since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year.

The social media giant has been making rapid strides in the AI universe and has become one of its most significant focus points as it looks to compete with other giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet's Google and Amazon.

