Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced Twitter reading restrictions

July 04, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Reuters
Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads [File]

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Meta Platforms plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram's text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple's App Store showed.

Bored billionaires’ battle of brittle egos could be a bummer

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk's latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

