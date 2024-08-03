GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meta in talks to use voices of Judi Dench, Awkwafina for AI: Report

Meta is in discussions with actors such as Awkwafina and Judi Dench, as well as influencers, for the right to use their voices in its MetaAI digital assistant product, per NYT

Published - August 03, 2024 10:54 am IST

Reuters
File photo of British actress Judi Dench

File photo of British actress Judi Dench | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta is in discussions with actors such as Awkwafina and Judi Dench, as well as influencers, for the right to use their voices in its MetaAI digital assistant product, the New York Times said on Friday.

The social media giant is also in talks with comedian Keegan-Michael Key, among other celebrities, and Hollywood's top talent agencies were involved in negotiations, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

While details such as who may sign on are still uncertain, the paper said Meta could pay millions of dollars in fees to the actors if a deal was reached.

‘Trump shooting didn’t happen’: Meta’s AI assistant says; company blames hallucinations for incorrect response 

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

On Wednesday, Meta signalled it would continue to spend big on AI infrastructure. Like many tech peers, it has been plowing billions of dollars into its data centers to capitalise on the boom in generative artificial intelligence.

