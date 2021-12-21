Meta files lawsuit against phishing scams on its platforms.  

With the legal action, the company aims to disrupt phishing attacks designed to trick people into sharing their login credentials through fake login pages for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta Inc, formerly known as Facebook, has filed a federal lawsuit in California court to take action against individuals and groups running phishing scams on its platforms.

With the legal action, the company aims to disrupt phishing attacks designed to trick people into sharing their login credentials through fake login pages for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Phishing attacks lure unsuspected users to fake websites that pose as legitimate ones, operated by a bank, a merchant or other service. The goal is to persuade a victim to enter sensitive information such as a password or email address.

“Reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise across the industry and we are taking this action to uncover the identities of the people behind the attack and stop their harmful conduct,” Meta said in a statement.

This phishing scheme created more than 39,000 websites impersonating the login pages of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, the company added.

To hide the true location of the phishing websites and the identities of the hosting providers, the defendants used a relay service to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites in a way that obscured their attack infrastructure.

In March 2021, when the volume of these attacks increased, Meta worked with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs to phishing websites.

“We proactively block and report instances of abuse to the hosting and security community, domain name registrars, privacy/proxy services, and others,” Meta said. “And Meta blocks and shares phishing URLs so other platforms can also block them.”