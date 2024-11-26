 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Meta faces April trial in FTC case seeking to unwind Instagram merger

Meta Platforms will face trial in April over the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's allegations that the social media platform bought Instagram and WhatsApp to crush emerging competition, a judge in Washington said

Published - November 26, 2024 08:27 am IST - NEW YORK

Reuters
Judge James Boasberg set trial in the case for April 14 [File]

Judge James Boasberg set trial in the case for April 14 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Facebook owner Meta Platforms will face trial in April over the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's allegations that the social media platform bought Instagram and WhatsApp to crush emerging competition, a judge in Washington said on Monday.

The FTC sued in 2020, during the Trump administration, alleging the company acted illegally to maintain a monopoly on personal social networks. Meta, then known as Facebook, overpaid for Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 to eliminate nascent threats instead of competing on its own in the mobile ecosystem, the FTC claims.

Judge James Boasberg set trial in the case for April 14.

Will the antitrust showdown launched under Biden turn into ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ under Trump?

Boasberg earlier this month rejected Meta's argument that the case should be dismissed as it depends on an overly narrow view of social media markets. The lawsuit does not account for competition from ByteDance's TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube, X, and Microsoft's LinkedIn, Meta had argued.

Boasberg said that while the case should go forward to trial, "time and technological change pose serious challenges" to the FTC's market definition.

"The Commission faces hard questions about whether its claims can hold up in the crucible of trial. Indeed, its positions at times strain this country's creaking antitrust precedents to their limits," the judge said in the November 13 ruling.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:27 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue / litigation and regulation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.