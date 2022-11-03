WhatsApp launches Communities globally and announces in-chat polls, larger groups

WhatsApp launches Communities globally and announces new features | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp on Thursday announced the release of a ‘Communities’ feature that will let messaging groups come together under one umbrella so that texts can be broadcast to everyone, as well as an in-chat poll feature and groups with slightly over 1,000 members.

The Meta-owned messaging service stated in a company blog that the new Communities feature had been rolled out globally but would be available to all users in the coming months.

WhatsApp also announced other new features. These include creating in-chat polls, video calls that support up to 32 people, and groups that support 1,024 users. These features also apply to the newly launched WhatsApp Communities.

“To get started, tap on the new communities tab at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS. From there you can start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups,” stated WhatsApp’s post.

Communities is intended to allow related WhatsApp groups such as those for schools or workplaces to be clubbed together so that messages can be more widely shared. WhatsApp stated that it believed the new update would be especially useful to organisations that valued end-to-end message encryption.

“Once you’re in a community, you can easily switch between available groups to get the information you need, when you need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community,” said WhatsApp.

According to the company’s post, WhatsApp users can look forward to more new features in the next few months.