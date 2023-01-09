ADVERTISEMENT

Meta appoints Vikas Purohit as Director of Global Business Group India

January 09, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

Facebook-parent Meta announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India

The Hindu Bureau

 Vikas Purohit, Director of Global Business Group in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meta on Monday announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India. He will have the business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him.

“As a part of his role, he will lead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India,” said Meta in a release.

Purohit comes with more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales, and marketing roles at companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country.”

