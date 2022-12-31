Meta acquires 3D-printed prescription lens maker Luxexcel

December 31, 2022 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Many virtual reality (VR) headset users might have found the devices uncomfortable to use with glasses, but that could change down the line as Facebook-parent Meta confirmed the acquisition of Luxexcel, which creates prescription lenses for smart glasses.

Founded in 2009, Luxexcel is based in the Netherlands and uses 3D printing technology to create its prescription lenses. Meta told tech outlet The Verge that Luxexcel’s team had joined its own.

Current critics of Meta headsets have complained about their heavy weight, heat generation, and lack of comfort. A partnership with a company like Luxexcel could help Meta target users who wear glasses, while also letting it benefit from the expertise of a company that better understands optics.

Meta is pushing hard for “mixed reality” solutions as it works to achieve full augmented reality devices. However, it could take years before the market sees the end result of the collaboration between the Facebook parent and Luxexcel.

In spite of Meta’s metaverse department, Reality Labs, facing billions of dollars in losses, Meta is determined to move ahead with the development of AR/VR software and hardware.

“As also reflected in our Q3 results, about 80% of Meta’s overall investments support the core business, with the other 20% going toward Reality Labs,” said Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth in a post on December 16.