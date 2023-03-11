ADVERTISEMENT

Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm

March 11, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Meta is planning to divest Kustomer as it looks to looks to refocus on its core business, the company and people familiar with the planned deal said

Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc. said it is exploring strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc. said on Friday it is exploring strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer that it acquired in a process ending last year.

"We are currently exploring strategic alternatives for Kustomer and will continue to support Kustomer's product and customer base throughout this process," the Facebook owner said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without providing additional details on the alternatives.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news on Friday, said Meta is planning to divest Kustomer as it looks to looks to refocus on its core business, citing the company and people familiar with the planned deal.

ALSO READ
Meta will keep releasing AI tools despite leak claims

Kustomer sells CRM software for businesses to communicate with consumers by phone, email, text messages, WhatsApp, Instagram and other channels. It had seen a usage soar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta has made the decision to focus on its fastest growing business messaging offerings, including the monetization opportunity for WhatsApp in light of the company's "efficiency efforts," the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US