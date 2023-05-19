ADVERTISEMENT

Meta employees brace for next round of layoffs

May 19, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Meta has confirmed that another round of layoffs will take place next week, as noted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: AP

Meta employees have learned that another round of layoffs that was expected in late May will go ahead, according to a report from the outlet Vox.

Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg confirmed that a third round of layoffs will take place next week and that it would affect everyone in the business teams, including his own organisations.

Clegg acknowledged employees’ fears but praised their “resilience and professionalism,” as per a recording of the meeting.

ALSO READ
Meta prepares for next round of layoffs, report says

In April, the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp-parent slashed around 4,000 technical roles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier warned in an open letter that layoffs could be expected in late April and late May. This is part of Meta’s mission to make 2023 its “year of efficiency,” in his words.

Meta reduced its workforce by around 11,000 late last year, and aimed to cut around 10,000 roles in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US