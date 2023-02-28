Meta creates new product group for generative AI

February 28, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday the creation of a “new top-level product group” at Meta that aims to “turbocharge” the company’s work in the generative AI space.

Mr. Zuckerberg explained that different Meta teams working on generative AI would be streamlined to make a single group that will build “delightful experiences” for users while being powered by the new technology.

“We’re exploring experiences with text (like chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (like creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences,” said Mr. Zuckerberg.

The Meta chief made the announcement through the newly released Instagram broadcast channel which allows select creators to message all their followers at once.

“Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways,” said Mr. Zuckerberg.

He admitted there was a lot of foundational work that needed to be done first before proceeding to the “futuristic” aspects.

The news comes amidst reports that Meta is planning to fire thousands of employees in its second round of job cuts.