GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says U.S. pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes U.S. government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong"

Updated - August 27, 2024 10:58 am IST

Published - August 27, 2024 10:47 am IST - WASHINGTON

AFP
He also asserted that he did not plan on repeating funding efforts for US election infrastructure [File]

He also asserted that he did not plan on repeating funding efforts for US election infrastructure [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes U.S. government pressure on his social media platforms to take down certain Covid-19 content in 2021 was "wrong," and said he would resist similar attempts in the future, according to a letter submitted to a US congressional committee.

In the letter, addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and released by Republicans on the committee, Zuckerberg addressed a number of controversies centered on content moderation on his platforms.

He also asserted that he did not plan on repeating funding efforts for U.S. election infrastructure ahead of the country's presidential poll this year, donations that had drawn sharp criticism from Republicans.

Meta content moderation vendors hit by global cyber outage

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Zuckerberg's submission to the committee comes just over two months out from a tightly contested US presidential election race, with the spotlight on widespread online misinformation about the candidates.

Regarding the pandemic, the Facebook founder said the Biden administration had in 2021 "repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire."

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it," Zuckerberg wrote.

"I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction -- and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again."

Republicans took the letter as a victory, with the Republicans' House Judiciary Committee account on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, labelling it a "big win for free speech."

Republicans in Congress have been targeting social media and tech companies in recent months, alleging that they are suppressing or censoring conservative views.

Zuckerberg also said he would not be repeating his Covid-era push to fund non-profits working to support US electoral infrastructure due to such donations being seen by Republicans as being partisan.

Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting 'Zionists'

"My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another -- or to even appear to be playing a role," he wrote.

The letter also touched on controversy regarding Facebook's handling of a story regarding US President Joe Biden's son Hunter that was published by the New York Post.

Zuckerberg said the story was "temporarily demoted" while Facebook fact checkers probed the possibility of it being "a potential Russian disinformation operation."

The Meta CEO said the story was ultimately found not to be part of such an operation and that the platform has changed its policy such that posts in the United States are no longer demoted while fact checkers investigate them.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.