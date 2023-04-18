Meta CEO announces open source AI tools, features for Instagram creators

April 18, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the release of open source AI tools such as an animated drawings data set and the DINOv2 model, as well as features for creators on Instagram.

The 180,000 annotated amateur drawings in the data set are meant to help researchers who are working on animation. Mr. Zuckerberg shared a video that showed his young daughter’s hand-drawn characters dancing and swaying against a grassy backdrop.

The Meta chief also announced that the AI model DINOv2 would be made open source. DINOv2 carries out visual tasks, such as analysing the dimensions of objects within images.

“For example, we used it to map forest canopy height across different continents using satellite imagery. In the future, this could help improve medical imaging, food crop growth, and help make the metaverse more immersive,” said Mr. Zuckerberg.

He also announced new features aimed at Instagram creators, such as making it easier to find trending audio and hashtags. There was also a feature to connect with fans who had sent gifts. Furthermore, the gift giving feature will come to the UK, France, Canada, and other countries, the Meta chief said.

Separately, content creators will be able to see more information about how their Reels are performing on Instagram.