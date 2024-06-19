Meta announces launch of 4 new AI models for multi-modal, multi-media results

Meta’s Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team announced the release of four new AI models with multi-modal, multi-media capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta Chameleon is a family of models, and Meta announced the public release of key components of its 7B and 34B language models that support mixed-modal input and text-only outputs.

“The models we’re releasing today were safety tuned and support mixed-modal inputs and text-only output to be used for research purposes. While we’ve taken steps to develop these models responsibly, we recognize that risks remain. At this time, we are not releasing the Chameleon image generation model,” the company noted in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta further shared the potential release of what it called “better and faster” large language models that used multi-token prediction. The company said it was releasing the pre-trained models for code completion, to be governed by a non-commercial/research-only license.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meanwhile, a paper was released for Meta JASCO, the generative text-to-music models, with the pre-trained model expected to come soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta also announced the launch of AudioSeal, which it said could be the “first audio watermarking technique” meant to detect AI-generated speech as well as AI-generated parts of longer audio tracks.

“We believe that access to state-of-the-art AI creates opportunities for everyone – not just a small handful of Big Tech companies. We’re excited to share this work and to see how the community learns, iterates and builds using this technology,” posted Meta on X.

While Meta noted that the models were publicly available and that it was committed to an open AI system, many models come with a research-only license and some have been limited for safety reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.