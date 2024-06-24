ADVERTISEMENT

Meta AI chatbot, powered by Meta Llama 3 LLM, comes to India across WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai

Updated - June 24, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Meta announced that its generative AI-powered chatbot was being rolled out in India in English through WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai

The Hindu Bureau

The logo for the Meta AI chatbot | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meta announced that its Meta AI chatbot, powered by the company’s most advanced Llama 3 large language model (LLM), is coming to India in English, as users can access it through WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and meta.ai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta suggested ways that people could use the AI chatbot, such as accessing it through a WhatsApp group chat to find vegan restaurants for the gang, or finding places to stop at during a road trip.

Meanwhile, those scrolling through Facebook can use the Meta AI chatbot in order to get more context from posts. There is also a web option for users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta pauses AI models launch in Europe due to Irish request

“Cramming for a test? Ask Meta AI on the web to create you a multiple choice test. Moving into your first apartment? Ask Meta AI to “imagine” the aesthetic you want so that you can create a mood board of AI-generated images for inspiration on your furniture shopping,” said the company in its press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Meta further suggested that people generate images and animate them by accessing its text-to-image generation technologies through the Meta AI chatbot.

The release of Meta AI comes days after Google launched the Gemini chatbot app for India.

While AI image generation technologies are now accessible to most users with smartphones, there are still questions about racial biases in the models powering these features, and concerns about how much copyrighted content was scraped to make them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US