GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Meta adds safety features to CrowdTangle in bid to address EU concerns

Meta Platforms has added safety features to its misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle for use during European Parliament elections

Published - May 28, 2024 08:06 am IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
Meta followed up last week’s announcement with live displays for each EU country [File]

Meta followed up last week’s announcement with live displays for each EU country [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms has added safety features to its misinformation tracking tool CrowdTangle for use during European Parliament elections in an attempt to allay EU concerns that triggered an investigation last month into the impact of its decision to phase out the tool.

The U.S. social media platform last week said candidates for next month's polls will be shown a notification at the top of their feed in Facebook and Instagram on how to protect themselves and their accounts.

This includes directing them to resources that explain how, among others, to set up two-factor authentication, review security settings, or set up Hidden Words which is an Instagram feature that automatically sends personal message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis to a hidden folder.

Facebook, Instagram in EU crosshairs for election disinformation

Meta, which has more than 250 million monthly users in the European Union, on Monday followed up last week's announcement with live displays for each EU country, sorted by relevant keywords, public groups and Instagram accounts, that will enable real-time election-monitoring by researchers, journalists and civil society.

The European Commission welcomed the move.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"The Commission will monitor the effective roll-out of these functionalities and will continue working with Meta towards more permanent solutions that meet all its concerns as set out in the opening decision," the EU executive said in a statement.

"The formal proceedings against Meta remain open," it said.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European / European Union / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.