Meta adds NewsMeter as a fact-checking partner in India 

Meta, on Tuesday, announced it is expanding its third-party fact checking program by adding NewsMeter as a partner in India

NewsMeter a fact checker focused primarily on the southern states in India will be partnering with Meta to help verify information and enhance Meta’s fact-checking capabilities in regional languages.

The move will improve Meta’s capabilities increasing its presence from 11 to 15 Indian languages that will now include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

With NewsMeter coming on board, Meta will now have 11 fact-checking partners in the country, making India the country with the highest number of third-party fact-checking partners globally. Meta currently works with over 80 fact-checking partners that review and rate content.

Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, India at Meta said, “We are committed to combating the spread of misinformation and have built the largest global fact-checking network. The partnership with NewsMeter is an important step in enabling us to curb misinformation in regional Indian languages across Facebook and Instagram.”

Meta also said that it has partnered with the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to fund a fact-checking news fellowship program designed exclusively for Indian news organsations.

In a press release, Meta also added that each time a fact-checker rates a piece of content as false, altered or partly false, they add a warning label that links to the fact-checkers’ article, reduce its distribution and notify users who try to share the content or who have previously shared it.

The move from Meta, the parent company for Facebook, comes almost a year after leaked documents obtained by the Associated Press showed that Facebook had been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts in India.

In July 2021, the Supreme Court had also rapped Facebook saying that giant social media platforms like Facebook, whose active users account for over one-third of the global population, cannot evade responsibility by “simplistically” claiming they have no power over the third-party information they display.