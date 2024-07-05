Mercedes EQA 250+ unveiled in India: Features, specifications

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first entry-level electric SUV for the Indian market. Based on the GLA, the EQA is the smallest electric SUV from the German-automaker.

Mercedes will be offering the EQA+ in just one variant, that comes powered by a single-motor setup churning out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The car comes packed with a 70.5 kWh battery pack which the company claims gives the nearly two-tonne car a range of 560 km.

For charging, the vehicle comes with an 11 kW AC charger as standard. Mercedes claims the vehicle can achieve a 10-80% charge in up to 35 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger.

While the EQA is based on its ICE sibling, the GLA, the vehicle comes with new headlamps, distinctive grille element at the front and a lightbar that runs the full width of the car’s front end. At the rear, the vehicle gets a connected tail lamp set up, along with19-inc alloys that come with AMG badging.

The interiors of the vehicle are the same as the GLA, that comes with a 10.25-inch touch display. Additional features include AR navigation support, improved HUD, and a new mode that rates drivers based on their driving styles.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to unveil the exact price of the vehicle; it is expected to be priced between 60-65 lakhs. The EQA will compete with the likes of BMQ iX1 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

