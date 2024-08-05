ADVERTISEMENT

 Mercedes Benz’s Maybach Virgil Abloh electric concept car unveiled in Mumbai  

Updated - August 05, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 04:33 pm IST

Mercedes Benz unveiled a one-of-its kind electric concept show car Project Maybach Virgil Abloh, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.  

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes Benz uneviled the Project Maybach Virgil Abloh electric concept car in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes Benz unveiled one-of-its kind electric concept show car, the Project Maybach Virgil Abloh in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exquisite and futuristic concept show car is designed by late Virgil Abloh and Gorden Wagener reimagining responsible vision of future design.

The 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé from Mercedes Benz combines huge Gran Turismo proportions. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The design teams working on the project conceptualized a vision of future electric travel and created a design unlike anything that has ever been developed by Mercedes-Benz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept car is Inspired by the great outdoors and recontextualizing a traditionally urban brand within a distinctly off-road environment, the 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé combines huge Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels, and distinctive attachments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mercedes Benz electric concept car was unveiled with large off-road wheels, and distinctive attachments.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Project Maybach was first launched during Miami Art Week in 2021. It is the second collaboration between Wagener and Abloh, merging visionary design with a revolutionary approach to luxury.

This exceptional concept car showcases craftsmanship and detail, inspired by the idea of rediscovering the great outdoors. It features innovative elements such as a dashboard compass, blending exploration with high-end functionality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US