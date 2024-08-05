 Mercedes Benz’s Maybach Virgil Abloh electric concept car unveiled in Mumbai  

Mercedes Benz unveiled one-of-its kind electric concept show car, the Project Maybach Virgil Abloh in Mumbai.

The exquisite and futuristic concept show car is designed by late Virgil Abloh and Gorden Wagener reimagining responsible vision of future design.

The design teams working on the project conceptualized a vision of future electric travel and created a design unlike anything that has ever been developed by Mercedes-Benz.

The concept car is Inspired by the great outdoors and recontextualizing a traditionally urban brand within a distinctly off-road environment, the 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé combines huge Gran Turismo proportions, large off-road wheels, and distinctive attachments.

Project Maybach was first launched during Miami Art Week in 2021. It is the second collaboration between Wagener and Abloh, merging visionary design with a revolutionary approach to luxury.

This exceptional concept car showcases craftsmanship and detail, inspired by the idea of rediscovering the great outdoors. It features innovative elements such as a dashboard compass, blending exploration with high-end functionality.