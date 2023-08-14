Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC tech review | A cleverly re-built luxury SUV that needs a better app interface

August 14, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a popular luxury SUV in the Indian market. Earlier iterations of the vehicle were well received, carving out a dedicated fanbase for itself. As such, the GLC 2023, has its work cut out. While it had to live up to the expectations built up by the earlier model, it also had the task of enticing more customers who may still be on the fence. We drove the GLC on open highways and across some rocky off-road conditions to test out its tech-driven experience, and here is what we found.

Design

Staying with the current aesthetics of the Mercedes lineup, the GLC comes with a neat and classy-looking dashboard. The vehicle’s interiors, inspired by the S-Class, make quite an impression with its lavish use of leather and clever angling of the central display, which is tilted towards the driver seat for ease of use.

The positioning of the central display is spot-on, and while the angle of the screen’s tilt is obvious when viewed from the front-passenger seat, it does not hinder usability for the front passenger.

Below the 11.9-inch display, users will find themself navigating a familiar layout, right below the screen users will find the haptic controls for drive select, and parking camera assist, along with the fingerprint scanner, display power button, and volume controls.

The wireless charging pad is tucked neatly within the central console with two USB-C ports next to it. Access to the charging pad could have been better, however, it does do a good job of securing smartphones during enthusiastic drives.

The 12.3-inch LCD driver display is also a familiar place. It is well positioned, and whether you are someone who prefers a high or a low driving position, the driver display with its good viewing angles, and vibrant colours should be easy to live with.

In line with its approach of offering all-touch controls on its luxury offerings, all the control in the vehicle, including the climate control settings are touch-based. And while these controls may not be easy to navigate while driving, the addition of good haptic feedback helps to some extent.

The GLC is a vehicle most users will experience from behind the steering, keeping this in mind, Mercedes has opted to keep the back seat fairly simple. While the rear seats do get a pair of USB-C ports, they are tucked away below the AC vents. The ports are illuminated, and reaching them is easy enough.

Central Display

The central display in the new GLC runs on Mercedes’ latest MBUX: NTG7 software that promises improved performance along with a well-designed and easy-to-navigate interface. The screen itself is vibrant with good visibility. It houses all the major controls and settings for the vehicle including settings for the ADAS features; the active lane keep assists, blind spot assist, and braking assist. While lane assist and blind spot detection are great features to have, the proximity sensors on the vehicle can get agitated when driving through narrow bustling streets.

One of the key upgrades on the 2023 GLC is the introduction of the transparent bonnet feature. It presents the underbody video feed of the vehicle using a range of sensors and cameras. The feature works well in off-road scenarios, ensuring the vehicle’s underbody is safe from rocks, it also comes in handy when maneuvering the vehicle through tight spots in parking and urban areas. The feature, however, is available only when the vehicle is driven at speeds up to 8 km/hr.

Driver display and steering-mounted controls

The 12.3-inch LCD driver display is also easy to use. The display setup can be changed on the go using the haptic buttons on the right side of the steering wheel. The driver’s display gets four setups, each suited for different kinds of driving experiences. We especially liked the layout of the off-road mode that displays important information like the angle of incline, compass, and power consumption.

Controls on the right side of the steering wheel can be used to navigate through the menus of the central display. While the steering mounted controls have a familiar layout with good haptic feedback, getting used to the host of functionality their offer may get some getting used to.

Mercedes Me app and voice controls

The Mercedes Me app, the bedrock of the company’s connected car features, still struggles to provide the same luxury and convenience the vehicle offers. During our test drive, the app, though connected, was unable to perform most functions. As such the app is best used to check the status of the vehicle when handing it to a valet and keeping track of the service schedule.

Mercedes seems to be doubling down the use of voice commands for its vehicles. While the “Hey Mercedes” command to activate the assistant has become more responsive over time, it is yet to reach the levels of sophistication and ease of use offered by Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. The assistant can perform basic functions like lowering the cabin temperature, and increasing the audio volume but struggles when asked to perform more complicated tasks like bringing up the navigation or suggesting the best route for a destination.

Maps on the MBUX are still to catch up with Google and Apple maps. They still miss out on updated roadways in some parts of the country. As such we would not recommend depending on just the MBUX navigation when exploring areas outside city limits.

The vehicle also gets a two-stage air filter capable of detecting NOx, CO, and PM 2.5. The air quality index is reflected on the central display and judging by the numbers we saw driving across dusty patches; the air energizing function works really well.

Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023 does a fine job of cleverly using tech to provide an enviable driving experience. The vehicle is equipped with cleverly designed tech which makes a choice for enthusiasts as well as drivers looking to hone their off-roading skills from within the cabin of a luxury SUV. The transparent bonnet in particular makes this vehicle a good choice for people looking for a compact luxury SUV that can be driven in off-road conditions.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC (2023) is priced at ₹ 73.5 lakhs.

