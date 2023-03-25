March 25, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic Plus is the flagship all-electric hypercar from Mercedes- Benz offering a peek into the German manufacturer’s vision for the future. Apart from an ultra-luxurious cabin, amazing performance, and great looks, the vehicle comes with a keen focus on technology evident both within and outside the cabin. In this review, we focus on the vehicle’s futuristic features, the MBUX Hyperscreen functionality, and AI-adaptive learning capabilities.

Design

Cocooned within the vehicle’s 522mm length is a MBUX Hyperscreen, standard in every cabin of this model. The Hyperscreen seamlessly merges three separate screens - the driver display (screen diagonal: 12.3 inches), central display (17.7 inches), and front passenger display (12.3 inches)- into one, for an overall display of 56 inches.

Though the MBUX Hyperscreen is the highlight of the cabin, the central console of the vehicle is not to be missed, with a start-stop button, the power switch for the MBUX system, and biometric recognition. The rest of the cabin is similar in layout to what one can expect from a premium vehicle crafted by Mercedes. Controls for seat positioning are placed on the corresponding doors, and wireless charging pads for smartphones are tucked away neatly beneath the central console panel along with two USB C ports for connectivity.

For rear passengers, the central armrest contains an Android tablet, easily extracted from the armrest with the push of a button. The tablet connects with the MBUX system to give rear passengers the ability to control lighting, seat positioning, and climate while functioning as a remote screen for overall connectivity within the cabin.

Rear passengers also have the option to control settings using a haptic display located below the AC vents on the back of the central console.

Performance

Extending from A-Pillar to A-Pillar, the MBUX Hyperscreen in the EQS claims to be the biggest infotainment screen ever mounted in a series-built car. The 56-inch screen comes with 8 CPU cores, 24-gigabyte RAM, 46.4 GB per second RAM memory, 7 individual profiles, and a 2,432.11 cm2 viewing area in a zero-layer concept, which ensures that the most important functions are always on display.

The display homogeneously adapts to lighting conditions and permanently displays climate controls for the driver and front passenger. The screen comes with haptic feedback, achieved with the help of 8 actuators in the central display and four in the front passenger display. The MBUX also comes with adaptive software offering personalised suggestions to individual driver profiles, which can be created via using the Mercedes me app on a smartphone.

Driver display and steering-mounted controls

The driver’s 12.3-inch driver display rests behind the wheel and displays information based on the selected driver profile. We found the display bright and crisp, and its beginner profile settings were especially useful when manoeuvring through narrow urban stretches.

A driver can switch profiles based on the performance setting of the vehicle- which includes the Sport and Sport+- and change the overall lighting and settings within the cabin, including the fake engine sound pumped through the sound speakers.

Additionally, the driver display also presents prompts for ADAS features including active lane-keep assist and adaptive distance from oncoming traffic. The driver display settings can be adjusted using the steering-mounted controls which come with haptic feedback.The controls are easy to use and provide ample feedback, ensuring that the driver does not need to take their eyes off the road while switching between modes. Additionally, the side mirrors also present warnings every time a vehicle approaches for an overtake.

The steering also comes with paddle shifters and controls for drive modes.

Central display

This 17.7-inch touchscreen display sits flush with the dashboard of the vehicle. It comes with access to all the driving, comfort, and infotainment features. The display is bright and comes with adaptive software, which is handy when scrolling through the menu, changing volume settings, and accessing infotainment features while driving.

This software is intuitive and responds well to user inputs based on past usage. We also found the hand gesture recognition feature helpful when opening the sunroof and switching on cabin lights on the go.

The central display also offers a host of luxury features, including seat ventilation and massage features along with interior mood light controls. Seat ventilation settings are also available on the door panels for ease of access.

A welcome addition is the ability to download games on the screen, which can be accessed when the vehicle is stationary and provide ample entertainment when the vehicle is being charged.

Passenger display

The passenger display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit, and the features baked into the central display ensure that front passengers have plenty to keep them engaged.

While skipping out on the functionality to switch between driving modes, the unit comes with the ability to input a destination, control the infotainment, seat ventilation and massage functionality. The passenger display thus ensures that the driver is not disturbed when changes are made to the passenger seat.

Another useful feature includes the dimming of the passenger display if when the vehicle detects the driver looking at the passenger screen. The screen can detect the presence of a front passenger and will only switch on if there is one.

Rear seat tablet

As an AMG automobile, the Mercedes EQS focuses more on the driver than the passengers, but the vehicle does not leave them empty-handed, with their own tablet in a dedicated spot in the armrest.

The fully functional Android tablet comes with controls for rear seat reclining and ventilation, along with integration with the MBUX system. The tablet can also be used for content consumption and has all the functionality of users expect from an Android tablet.

Ease of life features

Along with multiple screens, hand gestures, adaptive software and ADAS, the Mercedes EQS also comes with an inbuilt air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove airborne pollutants. During our review, the vehicle was able to start the purifier and climate control when it detected the key in its vicinity, ensuring clean and comfortable breathing upon entry. The vehicle was even able to keep AQI readings within reasonable limits when driven with an open sunroof.

The vehicle comes with rear-wheel steering and active park assist, which makes manoeuvrability and parking easy within tight urban layouts. Additionally, it can be raised to avoid scraping its undercarriage when driving over speed bumps.

Integrating with the Mercedes me app allows the user to see charging stations which are likely to be needed, based on probability calculations. The addition of 3D maps and a heads-up display are also welcome features that make the big vehicle feel easy to drive.

All the tech in the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ comes powered by a 107.8 kWh battery. While the car is touted to be the longest-range EV on Indian roads, the battery does take a hit when the MBUX system is set to comfort and functions like seat massage, ventilation, mood lighting, and audio are used for sustained time periods. Though recuperation functionality helps in improving overall battery performance, only a long-term review can reveal just how much the car’s tech drains its battery.

Verdict

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus, with all its technology and performance, is a holistic peek into what the company has on the cards for the future. The vehicle is brimming with features and sets the bar high for its competitors. Its makers claim that the vehicle has been manufactured with 80% recycled steel and it is touted as a real solution for zero-emission mobility. If the claims hold up, the vehicle offers a promising roadmap for future EVs in India.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ starts at ₹ 2.45 crore ex-showroom.