Mental wellness app installs surged during U.S. election

Average daily users grew 26% during November 3 - 5 when compared with the same period in 2019, according to Sensor Tower.

Top mental wellness app installs surged in App Store and Google Play during the U.S. Presidential election.

The top five meditation app installs climbed 30% to 2.15 lakh in the period between November 3 to 5 as compared to 1.66 lakh installs during October 27 - 29, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

"The election certainly drove more installs and active users for the top apps in the mental wellness and meditation category," Sensor Tower said.

Sensor Tower analysed the data of the apps Calm, Headspace, Pray.com, Breethe, and Insight Timer for this report.

These were the top-grossing mental wellness apps in the U.S. App Store and Google Play during both periods studied.

Downloads of Pray.com increased the most among this group with an 80% increase in installs during November 3 - 5 as compared with October 27 - 29 in the previous week.

Mental wellness will continue to be a priority, according to the app intelligence firm.

"Mental wellness apps will likely see their user base continue to grow and more competitors will enter this already hotly contested space," Sensor Tower said.