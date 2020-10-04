Meity to seek Cabinet nod for policy on AI-based solutions

‘Goal to use tech to address problems like language barrier’

The IT ministry is looking to use artificial intelligence (AI) for addressing problems such as language barrier that are faced by Indians in communication and expects to get Cabinet approval in a month to launch programmes based on the next generation technology, senior government officials said on Saturday.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that India was organising a conference on AI, RAISE 2020, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening.

National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said that the ministry of information technology (Meity) would soon approach the Cabinet for a policy to introduce AI-based programmes.

Within 60 days

Mr. Kant said that details of the proposal could not be discussed but added that he expected the policy to be in place within 60 days.

“It will not be appropriate to talk at length at this stage because it is going to the Cabinet but hopefully we should have approval within a month or so. We have already got approval of the expenditure finance committee and [Meity] will drive the proposal. Give us another 60 days,” Mr. Kant said.

Problem solving

Meity Secretary Ajay Sawhney said that the AI would bring tremendous opportunity for India if the talent pool that the country has is used to solve various problems by using the technology.

Mr. Singh said that AI would be used for natural language processing which could end the problem of communication by ending the language barrier.