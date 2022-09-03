MeitY seeks inputs from public on data anonymisation

The ministry stated that these guidelines will enhance privacy protection | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has released draft guidelines for data anonymisation to get public opinion on it by September 21. The guidelines are aimed to provide practical guidance on anonymisation of data to all the intended readers and stakeholders, MeiTy said in a statement.

Data anonymisation is a process that removes or modifies personally identifiable attributes from data sets to eliminate or reduce identifiability of a person. The ministry stated that these guidelines will enhance privacy protection while processing, publishing, storing or sharing data with other entities.

Another purpose of this guideline document is to supplement the data related policies/ legislations of the country, it added.