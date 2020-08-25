MeitY adds new feature to Aarogya Setu app

25 August 2020 20:24 IST

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has added a new feature to the Aarogya Setu application that will let organisations know of their employees’ health.

Open API Service enables organisations to check real-time health status and integrate it with work-from-home features, a statement by the ministry said.

The service can be availed by organisations registered in India and having more than 50 employees.

Previous updates to the contact-tracing app include e-pass integration and QR code scanning.

Organisations will be provided with the user’s health status after consent for sharing details is given. The Open API will show the name of the user and the health status. No other personal data will be released, the statement said.