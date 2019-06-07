Meet Ai-Da, the world's first robot artist

Ai-Da is billed as “one of the most exciting artists of our time”. But Ai-Da differs from generations of past masters in one inescapable way: she is a robot.

Ai-Da is the brainchild of Aidan Meller, who claims she is the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid artist, able to draw creatively thanks to in-built artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The 46-year-old art dealer recently unveiled Ai-Da — dressed in a brown wig and period-style painter’s blouse — in Oxford, ahead of an exhibition of her first works opening next week in the English university city. “She is fully algorithmic... fully creative,” Mr. Meller said.

