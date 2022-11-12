MediaTek unveils Pentonic 1000 SoC for 4K Smart TVs

The Pentonic 1000 combines multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit, and video decoding engines into a single chip

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 13:34 IST

MediaTek launched the Pentonic 1000, its latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip designed for 4K, 120Hz displays | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MediaTek on Friday launched the Pentonic 1000, its latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) designed for 4K, 120Hz displays. The chipset supports advanced video codecs and global TV broadcast standards in a single platform.

Pentonic 1000 integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for video, an AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, and 8-screen Intelligent View so users can watch or preview multiple streams of content, the company said.

The MediaTek Pentonic 1000 combines multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit (APU) and video decoding engines into a single chip. The chipset provides resolution support up to 4K at 120Hz and is capable of VRR up to 4K at 144Hz for gaming applications. It also claims a lag-free experience with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek’s Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby’s imaging technology can process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously.

“We designed the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 specifically to accommodate today’s smart TV trends, including 4K streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing and watch parties,” said Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek.

“With support for 4K HDR content, 120Hz frame rates, MEMC, AI enhancements, Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and cutting-edge codecs like VVC, Pentonic 1000 will deliver the ultimate 4K viewing experience,” he added.

