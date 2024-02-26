GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MediaTek T300 5G RedCap platform unveiled at MWC 2024

The MediaTek T300 platform is tailored for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

February 26, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The new T300 platform integrates MediaTek’s M60 modem, aligning with the 3GPP Release-17 standard to provide substantial generational advantages.

The new T300 platform integrates MediaTek’s M60 modem, aligning with the 3GPP Release-17 standard to provide substantial generational advantages. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

MediaTek on Monday unveiled its latest addition to its 5G RedCap portfolio, the MediaTek T300 platform, tailored for Internet of Things (IoT) applications at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) .

Positioned as a 5G RedCap RF-system-on-chip (SoC), the T300 integrates MediaTek’s M60 modem, aligning with the 3GPP Release-17 standard to provide substantial generational advantages compared to existing 4G IoT solutions.

The T300 boasts a streamlined and dependable antenna design with integrated RF, extending the battery life of 5G devices while simultaneously reducing development costs and time, the company claims.

With the M60 modem, power consumption sees a reduction of up to 60% compared to LTE Cat-4 alternatives and up to 70% compared to existing 5G eMMB solutions, it claims.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“This breakthrough enables manufacturers to enhance energy sustainability, particularly beneficial for large-scale deployments across sectors like Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), mobile markets, security, logistics, and IoT edge devices.”

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, emphasized the company’s commitment to blending the speed, reliability, and latency benefits of 5G with the specific cost and power requirements of IoT devices.

“MediaTek’s leadership in the 5G industry and power savings expertise will help brands capitalize on the massive market opportunity with 5G RedCap,” he said.

With downlink/uplink peak rates reaching up to 227/122 Mbps, the T300 brings the benefits of 5G to NR power constrained devices.

