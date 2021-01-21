Mediatek, Qualcomm separately launch chipsets to power 5G smartphones

21 January 2021 18:32 IST

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi

Mediatek and Qualcomm, separately, intensified competition in the chip market with their most recent launches.

MediaTek launched its new Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone chipsets with advanced AI, camera and multimedia features for superior 5G experience.

Both chipsets support every connectivity generation from 2G to 5G, along with the latest connectivity features.

The Dimensity 1200 supports 200MP photos and 4K HDR video capture, while the Dimensity 1100 has 108MP camera support.

The new chipsets also support ray tracing in mobile games and artificial reality applications for more realistic visuals.

The chipsets with a 6nm advanced production process will come with integrated 5G modem and UltraSave technology leading to big power savings.

They also support Bluetooth 5.2, which lets users stream to multiple wireless devices simultaneously.

Many OEMs, including Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO and realme, expressed support for MediaTek’s new Dimensity chip.

"This year, realme will be one of the first brands to launch a smartphone equipped with the latest generation of MediaTek’s new Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip," said Madhav Sheth, chief executive officer, realme India.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm also unveiled the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform.

It features an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz.

The new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver increased performance for insanely fast gaming experiences, truly global 5G sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and ultra-intuitive AI, Qualcomm said in a release.

“Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.