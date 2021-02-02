MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

02 February 2021 11:40 IST

MediaTek's modem chip announced on Monday, called the M80, will also support what is called millimeter-wave technology, which is being used by U.S. carriers such as Verizon Communications Inc.

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.

Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips that help devices such as smart phones connect to cellular data networks. The company supplies chips to phone makers such as Xiaomi Corp and LG Electronics Inc, among others.

To date, though, MediaTek's 5G chips have been compatible with only the "sub-6" variant of 5G networks, which is the variety being widely used in countries such as China.

Verizon uses the name "5G Ultra Wideband" for the service. Qualcomm is currently the dominant supplier of chips to take advantage of the millimeter wave technology, with its chips used in the U.S. versions of Apple Inc's iPhone 12.

Finbarr Moynihan, general manager of international corporate sales, told Reuters in an interview that MediaTek hopes to win more contracts to supply chips for U.S. models.

"It's a very different market, in terms of the operator landscape and the technology requirements, but we've been very pleased to some solid progress in our volume and market share" with handset makers such as Samsung and LG, he said.