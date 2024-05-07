Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ chipsets launched

May 07, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

MediaTek has introduced its Dimensity 9300+ flagship mobile chipsets. The Dimensity 9300+ offers improved clock speeds and is designed to accelerate on-device generative AI processing, offering broader support for LLMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new chipsets come with an All-Big-Core design with a 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process. It features one Arm Cortex-X4 core operating at up to 3.4 GHz, plus three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores.

The Dimensity 9300+ also comes with support for improved AI processing, thanks to MediaTek’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology. The APU 790 AI engine allows Dimensity 9300+ to not only support LLMs with 1B, 7B, and 13B parameters, with scalability up to 33B, but also run LLMs quickly and efficiently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company claims that the new chipset can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second. Dimensity 9300+ integrates a 2nd generation hardware raytracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, giving gamers fast raytracing experiences at a smooth 60 FPS, along with console-grade global illumination effects.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The chip also leverages MediaTek’s latest HyperEngine technologies and MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) for further gaming enhancements, .

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the chip integrates HyperEngine’s new Network Observation System (NOS) to improve WiFi/Cellular dual-network concurrency. The chipset features the company’s Imagiq 990 ISP that offers 18-bit RAW processing, Dimensity 9300+ enabling improved photography and videography across lighting conditions.

Imagiq 990 has a built-in AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine to support advanced AI videography features, including 16 scene segmentation with real-time video capture to reduce noise, increase brightness, and enhance colours.

Dimensity 9300+ includes a 5G R16 modem designed with AI situational awareness, which supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz with up to 7Gbps downlink.

“The Dimensity 9300+ will help us continue to build a rich ecosystem of generative AI applications thanks to the chip’s broad LLM support and on-device LoRA Fusion,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.